Government reimburses over $140M in CXC fees to Georgetown parents – Min. Manickchand

Over the last week, the government reimbursed over $140 million to parents in Georgetown whose children wrote the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination, in keeping with its policy to subsidise up to eight subjects per student.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand provided the update during the commissioning of the spanking new Brickdam Secondary School on Monday afternoon.

“This last week alone, we had over $140 million received by parents as a refund on the CXC fees that you would have paid for your children up to eight subjects,” the education minister disclosed.

She noted that this reimbursement is the fulfilment of a slew of promises made by the PPP/C administration to revamp the education sector.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand at the commissioning of the new Brickdam Secondary School on Monday

She pointed to the expansion of the school feeding programme, the introduction of free textbooks, and the reinstatement of the Because We Care cash grant.

“These were all promises that were made, and I’m happy to say that these were all promises that were kept,” she noted.

The new Brickdam Secondary School will include 22 classrooms, two science laboratories, three home economics rooms, an information technology room, and one industrial technology room, among other learning spaces.

“This is a dream come true for us,” Minister Manickchand posited.