Government signs onto Americas Counter-Cartel Joint Security Declaration

The Government of Guyana signed onto the Americas Counter-Cartel Joint Security Declaration during the Americas Counter-Cartel Conference.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, along with other leaders, observes as US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, signs the Americas Counter-Cartel Joint Security Declaration

It reaffirms Guyana’s intent to strengthen security and defense relationships; respects the sovereignty of each nation; and recognises the strategic importance of cooperation among partners to foster a safe and secure hemisphere.

The declaration–a commitment shared among all signatories–prioritises expanding multilateral and bilateral cooperation to enhance security in the Americas; cooperating to address border security, countering narco-trafficking, and securing critical infrastructure; advancing peace through strength; and working together to combat narco-terrorism in our shared hemisphere.

The declaration builds upon the shared, expanding strategic partnership between Guyana and the United States. Through capacity building, joint exercises, and policy and technical engagements, Guyana and the United States have worked closely together to combat narco-trafficking and other forms of transnational crime.

The delegation to the two-day Americas-Counter Cartel Conference was led by the Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Anthony Phillips and included Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud, National Security Advisor Gerry Gouveia and Colonel Kenlloyd Roberts, Colonel General Staff, Guyana Defence Force. Representing the U.S. Government and speaking at the Conference was Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.