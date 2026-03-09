Government urges houselot allottees to begin construction

The government, through the Ministry of Housing, is urging land allottees to take possession of their house lots and begin construction as it accelerates the processing of agreements of sale and certificates of title across several housing schemes.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal explained that the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) will be conducting signing exercises over a two-and-a-half-month period ending in April.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal engages allottees at Saturday’s signing exercise

This, he said, is designed to ensure people who have been allocated house lots can complete their agreements of sale and begin processing their certificates of title more quickly.

“We are doing these additional days of signing because, in addition to what the staff has to address during the week, they have the regular customer service, the regular housing services,” the housing minister explained in a video posted on Monday.

Saturday’s (March 7) exercise focused on Lusignan Phase Two, where more than 250 people were invited to complete the signing process.

Signing exercises have already begun for Lusignan Phase One, while a second batch of allottees for Lusignan Phase Two are expected to sign their agreements on March 14.

Meanwhile, the Good Hope Phase Two housing development also commenced its signing process last Thursday, with another round of signings scheduled for March 12.

Minister Croal noted that the ministry is also facilitating the signing process in several other communities.

A satisfied recipient of a house lot

In Berbice, persons who were allocated house lots in Number 75 and Number 76 Villages have already started signing their sale agreements. These residents can continue the process at the CHPA regional office in New Amsterdam.

“Once a month, the housing unit will also be conducting outreaches in Corriverton for persons who are at that end who are seeking the additional support services,” the minister revealed.

Further signing exercises are planned for Vriesland in Wales on the West Bank of Demerara, with dates scheduled for March 19 and March 24. During these sessions, residents will sign agreements of sale and begin the processing of their certificates of title.

Looking ahead to April, additional exercises will be conducted in Laurentia Catherina on April 11, 14, and 16, while Leonora West will also be added to the programme before the end of the month.

Minister Croal noted that in total, eight new housing areas are expected to benefit from the accelerated signing process between March and the end of April.

“I also want to emphasise occupancy, as well as persons to take ownership of the land that has been identified,” he encouraged.

The minister explained that individuals who may not yet know the exact location of their house lot can seek assistance from the ministry’s surveyors department, which can provide guidance and help them identify their property.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration is committed to advancing home ownership, with 40,000 houses slated for construction over the next five years.

Between 2020 and 2025, more than 50,000 house lots were allocated.