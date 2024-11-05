Gov’t addressing passenger complaints about MV MA Lisha

In response to mounting concerns about the MV MA Lisha, which serves the Georgetown to North West District route, the government has pledged swift action to address passenger complaints and improve service quality.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engaging passengers on the MV MA Lisha

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill visited the Kingston Goods Wharf on Tuesday to speak directly with passengers about their concerns. He was accompanied by senior management from the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD).

Among the issues raised were reports of theft and pilferage on the vessel, unsanitary conditions leading to an unpleasant stench, and malfunctioning air conditioning.

Passengers disembarking the MV MA Lisha

Passengers also expressed frustration with prolonged delays in retrieving goods after docking.

Minister Edghill promised immediate action, including holding negligent crew members accountable and imposing financial penalties on those responsible for stolen items.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engaging persons waiting to retrieve their goods from the MV MA Lisha

He emphasised that while the government has invested substantially in modernising the fleet, some T&HD staff need to improve their management approach to align with these advancements and ensure operational standards are met.

“We must not only buy things and build things we must care things and manage things for the benefit of the people because whenever the government does something any intervention of the government, the beneficiary must be the people of Guyana,” the minister stated.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engaging persons waiting to retrieve their goods from the MV MA Lisha

The minister assured passengers that the government is committed to addressing these issues promptly and ensuring the new services meet public expectations. Further discussions with the vessel’s crew are expected soon to address operational shortcomings.

