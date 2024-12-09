Gov’t combatting corruption through int’l cooperation, legal reform – PM Phillips

The government continues to combat corruption through a range of measures, with the aim of upholding democracy and the rule of law, while promoting economic development.

This was underscored by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who was at the time addressing the opening ceremony of the Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Expo at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Monday.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

PM Phillips explained that through international cooperation, such as in ratifying several anti-corruption conventions and agreements, Guyana has joined a global movement that pushes for a more transparent and democratic society.

“Our government will continue to work with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance to ensure that we protect human rights of all Guyanese, [to ensure] that we respect all the international organisations pertaining to the observance and promotion of human rights…and honor our agreements,” he asserted.

Additionally, the government has been placing keen emphasis on fortifying Guyana’s anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regime.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips visits a booth at the Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Expo

In an impressive manifestation of this commitment, Guyana was last week awarded the prestigious Best Regional AML/CFT Case Award (BREMOLT) at the 59th Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) Plenary and Working Group Meetings, held at Montego Bay, Jamaica.

PM Phillips recognised that despite multiple global agreements, human rights violations persist. He cited armed conflicts, political repression, systemic racism, economic inequality and climate change as phenomena that eat away at the world’s socioeconomic fabric.

“Corruption affects economic development and trust in institutions, making anti-corruption initiatives essential for promoting fairness, transparency and accountability. We are committed as a government to ensure that we promote all legal frameworks and policies aimed at increasing our anti-corruption activities, be it anti-corruption laws, establishing and enforcing laws to criminalise corruption, including bribery, investment fraud and abuse,” PM Phillips underlined.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy visits a booth at the Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Expo

He added that the strengthening of institutions that uphold human rights and fight corruption remain at the centre of the government’s work.

Already, several anti-corruption commissions are in operation to align with this effort, such as the Integrity Commission and the National Coordinating Committee on Anti-Corruption.

The senior government official also emphasised the significant role that grassroots movements, non-governmental organisations and the private sector play in promoting human rights and advancing the fight for justice.

“We are not only working with an interagency or a whole of government approach, we’re working on a ‘whole of society’ approach,” the PM said.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira

Meanwhile, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, explained that the expo aims to shed light on the interconnection between corruption and human rights, and the way in which corruption can deplete a country’s resources, which are meant to support taxpayers and vulnerable groups.

“We have tried more and more to make that link between corruption and human rights, and to [show that] for every dollar that is taken, whether by greasing the palm or a bribe, that this takes away money and resources from communities, from people who are in need of bridges or roads or houses,” she stressed.

With over 40 booths on display, the expo also highlights the roles that the various government agencies play in upholding and strengthening these rights, while also combatting corruption.

The event coincides with two crucial international observances: International Day against Corruption (December 9), and the International Day for Human Rights (December 10).

Attendees at the Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Expo

Guyana has already ratified the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, as well as the Inter-American Convention against Corruption, which is the oldest anti-corruption treaty globally. This exemplifies the country’s staunch dedication to the fight against corruption and maintenance of democracy and human rights.

This year’s expo is held under the theme: Building Resilience: Safeguarding human rights and combatting corruption.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, members of the diplomatic corps, private sector representatives and other officials were also in attendance.

