Gov’t committed to serving all Guyanese, Minister  Indar reiterates during assessment visits

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, M.P has reiterated government’s commitment to serving all Guyanese.

He gave the assurance during a community outreach, on Tuesday in Unity and Clonbrook, East Coast Demerara, to conduct assessments of infrastructure in need of urgent attention.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, M.P assessing infrastructure in need of repairs

“Government continues to be on the ground, making sure that we are in contact with the people, and it is something that we said we will do and we are actually doing it. We are here to serve the people so they have to guide us where the priorities are and that’s what we are doing, serving.”

Residents of the communities will see a series of new roads, the rehabilitation of kokers and culverts and improved sea defences.

DPI spoke with several residents. Chandradat Grivet, said “we feel good the minister on the ground.”

Michael Ganesh, a resident of Mosquito Hall, expressed gratitude to the minister for making a detour to visit his community to address the issues there.

“I feel great and I am proud, because the minister did promise us that he will come and so he did and I really appreciate this and I must thank him very much for the cooperation that he giving to us right now. I am really proud about it.”

Another resident, Anil Haniff said, “ I feel proud that the minister himself can come and see the koker is not working and I feel glad they are going to do something about the drainage.”

Anand Persaud, a resident from Enmore related that he was happy that young people have been prioritised. He is urging citizens to cooperate with the government.

“All over the country needs progress and people should work along with the ministries. I feel so happy for young people because a lot of young leaders have to rise. We need this future for the low class to the richest class.”

Similar inspections will be carried out in other communities along the East Coast corridor, as part the ministry’s countrywide assessment.