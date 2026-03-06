Gov’t hands over vehicles to boost prison operations

Three minibuses and a pickup truck have been handed over to strengthen the operational capacity of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS).

The vehicles were presented during a brief ceremony conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally, to the Director of Prisons (ag) Nicklon Elliot on Friday.

Ministry of Home Affairs’ Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally, handing over keys to the Director of Prisons (ag) Nicklon Elliot

The initiative follows a commitment made by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to provide additional resources to enhance operations within the prison system.

The prison director expressed gratitude to the president for his swift response to the service’s needs.

“Today is a special day for us at the prison service. I wish to commend His Excellency for his commitment and assurance,” he said.

He explained that discussions were held with the head of state just a day earlier regarding operational challenges.

“Yesterday, I met with His Excellency to address prison operations, and within less than 24 hours he delivered on his promise…This is commendable, and it will enhance our operational capacity,” the director added.

Meanwhile, the government is continuing its efforts to strengthen the country’s firefighting capabilities through expanded resources and infrastructure.

Newly trained firefighters

Plans include the acquisition of additional mobile firefighting units, the expansion of volunteer groups and continued investment in fire service facilities across the country.

Several construction and rehabilitation projects are already underway. These include the new fire station at West Ruimveldt, which is expected to be completed later this year.

New stations are also being built at Wisroc, Soesdyke and Onderneeming, while work continues to complete facilities at Diamond and Mahaicony.

Alongside infrastructure upgrades, significant emphasis is also being placed on the training and development of firefighters as part of wider efforts to improve emergency response nationwide.