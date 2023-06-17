Gov’t investing $2.2B to expand Eccles treatment plant

Some 40,000 residents from Eccles to Providence on the East Bank Demerara are being provided with an increased level of water supply following the completion of the new well and expansion of the water treatment plant.

Eccles Treatment Plant

Close to $200 million was invested to complete the Eccles well, while some $2 billion is being expended to complete ongoing works at the treatment plant.

The disclosure was made by GWI’s Executive Director of Projects, Marlon Daniels during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday at GWI’s Shelterbelt, Vlissengen Road.

GWI’s Executive Director of Projects, Marlon Daniels

Additionally, residents will receive water service for a minimum of 18 to 20 hours daily.

With the expansion of the plant, close to 7,000 residents will have an improved level of treated water and service.

He further noted that the well, which was completed about a month ago, is capable of delivering approximately 240 cubic metres of water per hour. Some $17.7 billion was allocated in the 2023 budget to further improve access to potable water across the country.

