Gov’t invites bids for bridge maintenance in several regions

The Ministry of Public Works is inviting bids for rehabilitative and construction works on a number of bridges in Regions Two , Three, Four, and Five.

The works are divided into 13 lots and include infrastructural works on the Hope Estate Access Bridge and the Good Hope bridge extension. These total $51 million and $77.5 million respectively.

Gov’t invites bids for bridge maintenance

Works are planned for the Bell View Access Bridge, the Mon Repos Pasture Bridge, the Enterprise/Beirut Access Bridge, and at Eliza Mary, No. 78 Village, adding up to $167.5 million.

Additionally, an estimated $224.5 million is expected to fund works on the Waterloo/Bath Bridge, the Blairmont Estate Turn Bridge No. 5, the Blairmont Estate Turn No. 2, and in Belle West.

Another $191 million will see works in Glasgow, Parfaite, and La Belle Alliance.

Bids are also invited for the rehabilitation of the hinterland coastal airstrips at Paruima and Matthew’s Ridge, works totaling $998.8 million.

The 2023 budget allocated $1.6 billion for the rehabilitation of hinterland airstrips.

This allocation will go a far way in improving access to Guyana’s eco-tourism variety.

The Public Works Ministry received an allocation of $158.2 billion out of the $781.9 billion budget. Of that sum, $136 billion has been set aside specifically for roads and bridges.

