Gov’t pledges support for annual August Monday event at St Hamburg Beach

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has pledged to provide the necessary support for the annual August Monday event at Hamburg Beach, Tiger Island in Region Two.

On Monday, the prime minister met and interacted with hundreds of people gathered at the annual event.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips making remarks at the August Monday event at St Hamburg Beach in Region Two.

In his brief remarks, Prime Minister Phillips emphasised that the government recognises the ‘signature event’ as a vital tourism attraction.

“I will ensure that I report properly to His Excellency that the government must get involved and sponsor this signature tourist-related activity,” he said to loud applause.

Prime Minister Phillips pledged to attend the event next year, noting that it continues to attract Guyanese from all over the country, noting that people have been observing the event for more than 50 years.

Prime Minister Phillips also interacted with many families as they enjoyed a fun-filled day with popular music, games and swimming.

The prime minister was accompanied by Regional Vice-Chairperson Vilma DaSilva and the Prime Minister’s Regional Representative, Arnold Adams.

