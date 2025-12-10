Gov’t prioritising economic, social rights and robust anti-corruption systems

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh said the government’s development agenda is firmly grounded in strengthening economic and social rights while reinforcing transparency, accountability, and anti-corruption systems across the state.

At the opening of the Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Expo at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal on Tuesday, Minister Singh said the PPP/C administration is delivering on commitments that directly improve citizens’ lives, particularly in education, healthcare, housing, and access to public services.

Dr Singh noted that the global community is observing both Human Rights Day and International Anti-Corruption Day, a fitting backdrop for Guyana’s ongoing reforms.

He stressed that economic and social rights, such as decent work, equal pay, quality healthcare, education, housing, and water, are fundamental human rights, which are reflected in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948).

“The surest way to empower Guyanese citizens is through good-quality education and good-quality economic opportunities,” he said, highlighting the government’s heavy investments in social sectors since 2020.

The minister pointed to massive increases in budgetary allocations, including a 231 per cent rise in education spending and a 300 per cent increase in the health budget between 2019 and 2025.

These, he stressed, are deliberate decisions to expand access and ensure equity across the country, including hinterland communities now connected to the internet for the first time.

Minister Singh said that even infrastructure such as solar electrification, internet connectivity, and hinterland tele-education programmes, though not traditionally labelled as human-rights initiatives, are transformative investments that expand opportunity.

Turning to anti-corruption reforms, the minister outlined progress made since the restoration of democracy in 1992, ranging from resuming audited financial statements to strengthening constitutional bodies, parliamentary oversight, procurement laws, and the fiscal management framework.

He noted that Guyana’s Natural Resource Fund Act now ranks among global examples of best practice, with transparent reporting, parliamentary scrutiny, and strict penalties for non-compliance.

Dr Singh warned that as Guyana’s global economic presence expands, the integrity of its financial system must remain uncompromised.

“Never take for granted the soundness of our financial system. In the blink of an eye, a country can be isolated from the global economy if its systems lack integrity,” he stated.

“Our fiscal choices and governance reforms reflect one thing – our commitment to a Guyana where every citizen has access to opportunity, and where public resources are managed openly, transparently, and responsibly,” he added.