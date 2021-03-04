Gov’t remains committed to ICJ process – President Ali

– will not discuss matter outside ICJ

-CARICOM condemns Venezuela aggression

The Government of Guyana remains fully committed to the settlement of the Guyana/Venezuela border matter in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, speaking on the sidelines of an event earlier today, restated Guyana’s position on the issue, following the Venezuelan military’s incursion into Guyana’s airspace on Tuesday.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali flanked by members of the media

“We are not discussing issues related to our borders outside of that process, that is where it is, the ICJ,” the President said.

President Ali said his Government continues to engage the international community, as well as regional and bilateral partners on the matter and has received full support.

“Yesterday, I personally would have reached out and shared this information, shared this concern. The international community and regional community have reiterated their strong support for us,” he said.

President Ali is assuring the nation that his Government will maintain a close relationship with all partners and continue to monitor the situation closely. The Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has dispatched a Protest Note to Venezuela and is awaiting that country’s response.

The Head of State is confident that public statements of condemnation of these acts by Venezuela are forthcoming from the international and regional community. The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) recently issued a statement condemning Venezuela’s actions.

The most recent act of aggression by that country occurred on Tuesday. Two Venezuelan army fighter jets, flew over Eteringbang, Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) and the airstrip at a very low altitude of 1,500 feet.

The Foreign Ministry issued a press statement on the incident, noting that the two fighter jets circled the location once before proceeding in an easterly direction.

President Ali, in January, following the detention of two Guyanese fishing vessels and their crew by Venezuelan authorities, within Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), made it clear that the Government is doing everything within its power to vigorously protect Guyana’s territorial integrity and that the country will not bend to threats to its national security.

The Guyana Defence Force has also assured citizens that it will continue to conduct boat and aerial patrols in Guyana’s EEZ.