Gov’t remains committed to improving country’s cyber resilience – Prime Minister

The Government of Guyana (GOG) has reaffirmed its commitment to making and supporting investments that will improve the country’s resilience to cybercrime and cyberattacks, against the backdrop of the major technological advancements being made in the country.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, expressed this during the opening ceremony of the National Cyber Risk Assessment (NCRA) Workshop on Wednesday morning, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips addressing workshop participants

The workshop is a collaboration between the United Kingdom government, and the Government of Guyana, through the National Data Management Authority (NDMA).

It aims to identify risks and vulnerabilities to cybersecurity in Guyana, illustrate ways of improving the country’s cyber resilience, and strengthen the country’s cyber posture and Critical National Infrastructure (CNI).

The Prime Minister reminded of the government’s commitment to developing infrastructure and facilitating an enabling environment to promote the use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) across Guyana, in keeping with the drive to enhance global digitalisation and eliminate the digital divide.

He noted that Guyana’s ICT sector is rapidly evolving due to its function as a key pillar for sustained economic and social development.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips (centre), British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller OBE (centre right), UK government representative and other stakeholders

However, these technological advancements could make Guyana more vulnerable to cyber threats which can quickly affect quality of life.

As such, the Prime Minister stated, cyber security is key to securing Guyana’s digital assets.

To achieve this, the government will continue to make and support investments that provide opportunities for all Guyanese, especially those organisations that make up the country’s Critical National Infrastructure.

“It is our aim to develop a robust cybersecurity posture that will not only enable the protection of Guyana’s people, digital assets and digital reputation but will also improve our country’s cyber resilience while fostering a culture of good online behaviour… The government welcomes the national cyber risk assessment and care initiative, as it will foster our current agenda to use ICT to catalyse the development in our Critical National Infrastructure organisations,” Brigadier Phillips said.

He said the workshop is also a monumental opportunity to strengthen Guyana’s longstanding bilateral relations with the United Kingdom.

“The Government of Guyana extends profound gratitude to the government of the United Kingdom for this timely initiative as we seek to strengthen our country’s cyber resilience through the protection of our critical national infrastructure assets from cyberattack.

Participants of the National Cyber Risk Assessment (NCRA) Workshop on Wednesday

“Do participate fully in this workshop today, because your participation, your involvement will ensure that we have a higher level of cyber security in Guyana.”

General Manager of the NDMA, Christopher Deen, Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Colonel Omar Khan, ICT consultant and National ICT advisor to the Government of Guyana, Darryl Akeung, British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller OBE, members of the NDMA and UK government, and a number of ICT personnel from public and private sector agencies were present for the opening of the workshop.

