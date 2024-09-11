Gov’t strengthening suicide prevention efforts

The government is bolstering its suicide prevention efforts through the implementation of the National Mental Health and Suicide Plan 2024-2030.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony has emphasised the importance of providing citizens with inclusive and improved health services, highlighting the government’s commitment to a human rights-based approach to mental health.

“This approach ensures that everyone has the right to access respectful, inclusive, and culturally appropriate mental health services. The Mental Health Protection and Promotion Legislation and the Suicide Prevention Act protect these rights,” the minister said in a recent statement.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony received the new National Mental Health Action Plan and National Suicide Prevention Plan for 2024 to 2030 from Assistant Director of PAHO\WHO, Dr Rhonda Sealey-Thomas in April 2024

The government recognises the necessity of a dedicated suicide prevention plan, which is currently under development.

In 2022, the government revised and passed the Suicide Prevention Act, which addresses the harmful consequences of criminalising suicide and attempted suicide.

The government recognised that the criminalisation of such acts deterred individuals from seeking the mental health support they needed.

The act also mandates the establishment of a National Suicide Commission, tasked with carrying out the functions outlined in the legislation.

While the decriminalisation of suicide and attempted suicide is a crucial step forward, the stigma surrounding suicidal behaviour remains a challenge.

Thus, the National Mental Health and Suicide Plan acknowledges the importance of engaging the broader community in suicide prevention efforts, recognising that suicides and attempted suicides are not solely health issues.

These efforts will include public awareness campaigns, suicide prevention programmes in educational and occupational settings, and initiatives targeting remote and rural areas.

The introduction of gatekeeper training programmes, which have proven effective in other countries, will also be a priority.

These programmes will provide essential training for healthcare staff, first responders, and educators to identify and intervene in potential suicide cases.

Additionally, the government is addressing a notable gap in data on non-fatal self-harm to develop informed and effective prevention strategies.

Meanwhile, a national suicide prevention helpline will be established to provide immediate access to support, and counsel individuals at risk. It will operate in multiple languages and be accessible across all regions.

With these efforts, the government is laying the groundwork for a more supportive environment for those struggling with mental health issues and suicide.

