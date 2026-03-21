Govt to begin direct talks with investors on Eco-lodge projects

The government is preparing to begin direct talks with investors for a series of eco-lodge and resort developments, as the evaluation of proposals nears completion.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, stated that a technical committee is in the final stages of assessing expressions of interest for 10 locations across the country.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues

“We have a technical committee that is reviewing those submissions and we will, after the completion of their work, be engaging those investors which are viable and financially sustainable,” she said.

“The review is almost complete and then we will start the direct engagement with those who submitted expressions of interest.”

These projects are part of a wider government strategy to unlock the country’s tourism potential through targeted, sustainable investments in eco-tourism infrastructure.

In 2025, the ministry invited local and international developers to submit proposals for projects spanning Regions Two, Three, Four, Seven, Eight and Nine.

Eco-lodges at Rewa, Region Nine

Several sites were earmarked for development, including Mashabo Region Two, the Vreed-en-Hoop waterfront, Stabroek waterfront and Leguan.

In Region Seven, areas included Bartica, Sakaika and Kumerau while in Region Eight, Kamana and Orinduik. Lethem, Region Nine, was also earmarked.

The initiative is intended to attract community-driven investments, with a focus on creating jobs and expanding economic opportunities across both hinterland and coastal communities.

With the assessment process nearing its conclusion, the next phase is set to determine which proposals advance to development.