Gov’t to close National Psychiatric Hospital, shift to decentralised mental health services

The Ministry of Health has announced plans to downsize and eventually close the National Psychiatric Hospital (NPH) in Berbice, Region Six, as part of a broader effort to reform mental health care delivery in Guyana.

According to the recently published ‘Guyana National Mental Health and Suicide Plan,’ the focus is on decentralising services and integrating individuals with severe mental illnesses into communities.

National Psychiatric Hospital (NPH) in Berbice, Region Six

This approach aims to reduce stigma and human rights violations while bringing care closer to where people live.

The previous National Mental Health Plan sought to reduce the hospital’s capacity by 50 per cent. Still, progress was slow due to many long-term patients lacking family support or having families unwilling to take them back.

The NPH accommodates 195 patients, 160 of whom are long-term residents. The hospital employs approximately 190 staff members, providing a one-to-one staff-to-patient ratio.

The new plan aims to implement a needs-based assessment to guide the redistribution of resources across regions. Inpatient and outpatient facilities will also be established to ensure that mental health services are accessible throughout the country.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security will also collaborate with the health ministry to reintegrate long-term patients with their families. Families will be supported through disability and caregiver pensions, while those without family care will be housed in community rehabilitation facilities.

Community treatment teams will provide ongoing medical and mental health support for individuals in residential facilities, ensuring a more holistic and community-based approach to mental health care.

Meanwhile, the government is laying the groundwork for a more supportive environment for those struggling with mental health challenges and suicide through the implementation of the National Mental Health and Suicide Plan 2024-2030.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

