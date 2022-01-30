Gov’t to construct 1000 affordable houses using local wood  

The PPP/C Government will be constructing 1000 houses utilising 100 per cent local wood as part of its efforts to provide affordable homes to Guyanese.

This was announced by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Sunday, via his Facebook page. He said the project forms part of the value-added to the Government’s housing programme.

An artist impression of one of the homes to be built

Since its ascension to office in August 2020, the Administration has accelerated its national housing programme through the allocation of lands and the construction of low, moderate and young professional homes for citizens.

Under the construction of homes initiative, the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is constructing a total of 350 two- bedroom elevated homes in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown; 100 two-bedroom flat units in Prospect, East Bank Demerara; 100 two- bedroom flat units in Williamsburg, Region Six; and 40 two-bedroom elevated units in Amelia’a Ward, Linden, Region Ten.

Another 200 two- storey and flat units are being constructed at Providence, East Bank Demerara and 150 more in Prospect. So far, 100 units have been completed in Providence.

Additionally, under the Core Home Support Initiative, 25 homes were constructed in Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, Region Three, while another 25 are under construction in Sophia, Georgetown. These homes target low-income and vulnerable families who are only required to make a contribution of $100,000 towards the homes.

In 2021, the sum of $18.7 billion was expended to continue consolidation works in 11 existing CH&PA housing areas, including Great Diamond, Prospect and Cummings Lodge.

Inside one of the homes to be built

This year, $12.4 billion has been allocated for continued infrastructural development works in housing schemes, including the upgrading of 45.5 kilometres of roads in 31 existing housing areas across Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine and Ten.

Last year, a total of 10,063 house lots were allocated to Guyanese, while some 1,266 land titles and transports were distributed. This is in keeping with Government’s commitment to deliver 50,000 house lots to Guyanese by 2025.