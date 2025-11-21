Gov’t to intensify regional outreach, strengthen community bonds

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced a major push to deepen the government and citizen engagement nationwide, declaring that the next five years will see incredible development.

He strongly emphasised that this progress must be anchored in the people.

Speaking at the Albion Sports Complex during a community cricket event on Thursday, the President said the government will embark on whole-of-government regional outreaches, bringing ministers, advisors, parliamentarians, and regional leaders directly into communities.

His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

People-first approach to governance

The President emphasised that in order to connect with people in a truly meaningful way, the Cabinet and other government officials will be visiting the regions more frequently.

He noted that while technical meetings and consultations are important, equal value must be placed on direct, personal engagement with citizens, especially through culture, sport, and social activities that strengthen community ties.

Highlighting the unique nature of Guyana’s political culture, the President reminded the crowd that many societies do not enjoy this level of personal, direct engagement with their leaders. He urged citizens to make full use of these opportunities for meaningful connection and dialogue.

President Ali underscored that rapid development and prosperity are on the horizon, but stressed that unity is essential. To this end, he explained that building ‘One Guyana’ depends exclusively on all Guyanese.

Softer side of governance: an evening of cricket and recreation

He praised the camaraderie fostered during the evening activities, saying the event showcased the soft side of governance, with leaders and citizens cooking, laughing, and playing together.

The head of state also acknowledged community stalwarts, including the mother of cricketer Devendra Bishoo, whom he described as an exceptional young lady who hardly misses any cricket.

The president assured athletes and supporters that the government will continue to stand with them.

“You have a government that is ready and willing to walk side by side with you, not over you, not under you, but side by side as we build this beautiful One Guyana,” he stated.

President Ali and members of the Cabinet presented tokens of appreciation to the cricket teams and joined participants for a ‘family photo’.

Family photo of Cabinet Region Six Outreach, along with cricket teams