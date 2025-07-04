Gov’t to reimburse students who wrote 8 CSEC subjects in 2025

Students who sat the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations in 2025 will be reimbursed for up to eight subjects.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced on Thursday at the Commissioning of the new Christ Church Secondary that the fees parents paid for their children to sit at least eight subjects would be fully covered by the government.

This represents a $700 million investment, he said. The initiative is extended to those writing the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“That is why when the minister said we just don’t promise, we keep our commitment. That was a commitment I made, and we are keeping those commitments,” he affirmed.

The president had previously confirmed that the initiative applies to students from both public and private institutions.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration continues to prioritise education. It has removed tuition fees at the University of Guyana (UG) in keeping with its commitment outlined in the 2020-2025 manifesto. Additionally, over 30,000 Guyanese have received online scholarships through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), allowing them to pursue their master’s and doctoral degrees

Additionally, the budget for the education sector has significantly increased from $52 billion in 2020 to $175 billion in 2025.