Govt was elected with mandate to deliver gas-to-energy, Amaila projects -Vice President

Vice President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has said the PPP/C Government will bring the gas-to-energy and Amaila Falls projects to fruition because the people elected the Government on those bases.

The Vice President made that statement during an interview on News Room’s Insider with journalist, Mr. Neil Marks.

He was responding to calls made by civil society groups for the Government to consult more on its decision to go ahead with the gas-to-energy project.

“We have consulted ad nauseum on these projects,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

The Government, including the Vice President, had also met with publishers of Guyana’s leading newspapers, and other media houses in April to provide information about the gas-to-energy project, and to answer lingering questions.

Dr. Jagdeo said the Government may again meet with editors, to go through the viability of both projects to show that they are justified.

“A political party has to fulfil its promises… We are accountable to the electorate and when we put a Manifesto out that says we’re going to build the Amaila Falls because we’ve studied it, [that] we’re going to go for a gas-to-energy project, we campaigned on this.

“People gave us to the mandate to do this. We said we will do this to give you, cheaper electricity.”

The Vice President said civil society bodies, in arguing against the execution of these projects, are asking the Government to move away from the principles of good governance and accountability that they advocate for.

“I do hope that the same people who are calling for accountable Government realise that these projects went to the electorate, gave us the mandate.

“And if they’re not happy with it, please, at the end of five years, in a country that is free, they can change their Government.”

The Government intends to see the gas-to-energy project and the Amaila Falls hydro power project deliver a combined 410 megawatts (MW) of new power before the conclusion of its first term. It is part of a wider plan to deliver a diverse, cleaner energy mix with 500 MW of new power.

The Government intends for this to reduce the cost of power by 50 per cent, put more disposable income into the pockets of ordinary families, and improve the attractiveness of the business environment.