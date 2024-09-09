Gov’t will continue to craft beneficial policies for every community – Min Parag

The government remains committed to creating a positive impact in every community through comprehensive programmes and policies.

This assurance was given by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, during the 54th Town Day anniversary celebrations in Corriverton, Region Six, on Saturday.

The event was organised by the Corriverton Town Council and featured cultural performances. Additionally, there m an award ceremony to recognising individuals who have made significant contributions to the town’s development.

Minister Parag assured that the government will continue to invest in the region, implementing infrastructural and social projects geared at enhancing livelihoods.

The minister noted that Region Six has seen significant progress over the past four years, setting the stage for future prosperity.

Through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), Guyanese now have greater access to world-class education at their fingertips, free of cost. This programme has empowered over 30,000 Guyanese thus far, 3,000 of which are from Region Six, according to Minister Parag.

She added that within the housing sector, over 1,300 residential house lots have been allocated in the region, reflecting the administration’s staunch commitment to promoting homeownership.

“By the end of 2024, that number will be doubled with land opened up at Moleson Creek. You are having real benefits through this government… Service has to be seen, and not only heard. That is something we firmly believe in” the minister underlined.

Added to this, since 2020, over $27 billion has been invested to improve road networks in the region, enhancing connectivity and reducing travel times.

“Over 1,000 roads have been completed in Region Six, and that is what you call real development,” she stated.

The local government minister pointed to the implementation of several large-scale projects, including the construction of modern hospitals, a stadium, and an oil refinery that are in progress, which are set to further enhance the region’s infrastructure and services.

“All of the hospitals in Region Six will be upgraded. Doctors are being trained. Nursing school is opening right here in Region Six, which will help us to recruit more people…It doesn’t matter which community you come from. We want to see that every single programme touches that community,” the minister emphasised.

Significant infrastructure projects are also underway, such as the construction of a modern, four-lane highway connecting New Amsterdam to Moleson Creek, and the construction of the Berbice River Bridge.

These projects are expected to transform the region’s transportation and facilitate potential growth in the oil and gas industry.

