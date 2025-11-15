GPF will increase security during Christmas season

─Security posture set to commence from November 15

With Christmas approaching, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high policing standards while fulfilling its mandate to serve and protect all citizens.

The force’s Christmas presence will commence on November 15 and is expected to conclude on January 15, unless unforeseen changes occur.

A Police Officer on duty in Georgetown during Christmas shopping

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum announced the launch of GPF Christmas Policing efforts on Friday, noting that citizens can expect to see an increased security presence across the country, with intensified operations in all 12 police regions.

“The Guyana Police Force will increase its deployment of boots on the ground, including both uniform and plain clothes ranks, during the day and night from Mondays to Sundays,” the Crime Chief stated.

Anti-crime patrols will also be increased as part of the GPF’s wider efforts to deter criminal activity during the busy holiday period.

Similarly, police booths fully staffed and operational will be positioned at key locations, particularly within major shopping areas.

“These booths will be required to receive primary notes and take immediate action,” Blanhum said.

Additionally, the force will deploy its marine, mountain and canine patrol units, widening its reach.

Members of the Guyana Police Force

Police patrols will also target hotspots, especially during peak commercial hours, with an emphasis on identifying suspicious or known characters in shopping centres, commercial zones and car parks.

The GPF’s Corporate Communication Unit will publish routes and safety tips throughout the season to boost vigilance and keep the public informed.

Engagement with the private sector also forms a critical part of the forces’ operational strategy.

This will see police rank hosting briefing sessions with members of the business community to discuss security measures aimed at safeguarding their staff and, importantly, customers.

Additionally, ranks will maintain a strong presence at congested areas, checkpoints and border locations. At the same time, security will be enhanced at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and the Eugene F Correia International Airport.

A team of highly trained investigators will be on standby at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters, ready to be deployed to any region to tackle serious or complex cases, including murders.

Similarly, newly trained recruits will be deployed across various divisions to contribute to an increase in operational capacity.

Moreover, Blanhum said that as of December 1, ranks currently on vacation will be recalled to support public safety and security over the Christmas period.