GPL partners with other stakeholders to brighten Main Street for Christmas season

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) partnered with several agencies to create a spectacular sight on Main Street, with a grand Christmas tree light up between Middle and Lamaha Streets.

The stunning display of lights was made possible through a joint partnership between the power company and businesses along Main Street.

A frontal view of families taking in this beautiful and colorful initiative.

GPL said, “with Courts already doing their part, GPL decided to approach businesses along Main Street to partner with us to complete the remaining portion of the Avenue. Banks DIH Ltd, New Thriving Restaurant, in collaboration with the Chinese Association of Guyana and the British High Commission, immediately expressed their desire to participate in this initiative.”

Banks DIH took charge of the Quamina to Middle Streets portion, while New Thriving in collaboration with the Chinese Association of Guyana, and the British High Commission, lit up the remaining section from Middle to Lamaha Streets. GPL provided the resources (bucket trucks and Electrical Technicians) to mount and connect the lights.

Scores of families and other passersby were drawn to the captivating display, which reflects the spirit of the festive season.

GPL said it will later this month host Caroling on the Avenue. The company is encouraging families to come out to the event and “take advantage of the stunning scenery and ambience of the avenue.”

GPL has also expressed heartfelt gratitude to partnering companies and employees for their tremendous support in making the initiative a possible