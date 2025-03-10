Guyana Digital School designed to boost CSEC pass rates countrywide – Min Manickchand

– 2400 students registered, more to join platform

The newly launched Guyana Digital School introduces an innovative platform designed to ensure students countrywide excel at their examinations.

The school provides equitable access to high-quality online learning resources to students in every region. This is aligned with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s plan for a modernised and effective education system.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and staff from the Ministry of Education explain the platform

Within just one week of its introduction to students, an impressive 2,400 students have registered.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand introduced the platform to students at the Abram Zuil Secondary School in Region Two on Monday as part of a nationwide promotion campaign.

She expressed her confidence in the school’s potential to catalyse educational advancement

“The president’s dream is that wherever children exist in the country they could access high quality and the same kind of education as if you exist in Georgetown…The whole idea is to allow every student, whether your parents are working, you’re wealthy, you’re in the Rupununi, or at Charity…everybody gets the same high-quality education,” Minister Manickchand stated.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand with students from Abram Zuil Secondary who signed up for the platform

The school’s features are tailored to address issues within Guyana’s education sector. The online platform fills gaps in the traditional school system and allows students to learn required courses at their own pace.

It also uniquely enables students to learn subjects not offered in their school’s curriculum.

Minister Manickchand said “If your school is not doing a subject and you want to do the subject, you could come here [at the Guyana Digital School]…My idea is if you don’t have a teacher in front of the classroom, you should be able to come here, do this 39 weeks of work, and pass CXC with a Grade One.”

Upon logging in, students are exposed to an array of lectures, quizzes and forums. Each lesson includes topics relevant to the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) syllabus and is presented in an engaging and relatable manner for Guyanese students.

Cultural references like chicken curry, Mashramani and Anansi are incorporated to enhance student engagement.

Experienced Guyanese teachers have been employed to monitor students, host live lectures and answer students’ questions.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand interacts with students from Abram Zuil Secondary School

The platform also integrates artificial intelligence systems to ascertain students’ areas of weakness and curate customised remedial lesson plans.

Upon completing the school’s curriculum, students will be well-prepared to triumph in their examinations.

