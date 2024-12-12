Guyana Energy Conference Welcomes National Energy Corporation of Trinidad & Tobago Limited on Board as a Gold Sponsor for 3rd Consecutive Year

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo (GECSCE) is excited to announce the National Energy Corporation of Trinidad & Tobago Limited (National Energy) as a Gold Sponsor for the 2025 edition of our flagship event. This marks the third consecutive year that National Energy has returned as a Gold Sponsor, demonstrating its continued commitment to supporting the energy sector.

National Energy has played a pivotal role in the energy industry in Trinidad & Tobago for over 45 years. The company has been dedicated to the development of energy-based projects and infrastructure that underpins the industrial sector, with a strong focus on gas-based and sustainable energy-related development, as well as delivering quality services to support these initiatives.

GECSCE Chairman, Anthony Whyte, in brief remarks said, “National Energy has been an integral part of the century-old legacy Trinidad and Tobago has built in being the region’s most experienced energy producer. With Guyana moving full steam ahead with the development of its gas resources, I am comforted by the fact that key players like National Energy are standing by our side on this journey.”

He concluded, “National Energy, without question, is a jewel in the crown of Trinidad and Tobago’s institutional knowledge and I am proud to welcome them for a third consecutive year to this flagship event that is fully endorsed by the Government of Guyana.”

President of National Energy, Dr. Vernon Paltoo echoed similar remarks: “National Energy is pleased to engage in our third year of representation and sponsorship for this Flagship Energy Event for Guyana. We stand firm in our commitment to provide support and partnership towards the long-term development of a strong and resilient energy sector in Guyana that will benefit the people of Guyana, as well as the wider Caribbean region.”

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo is truly pleased to have National Energy on board as a Gold Sponsor. We look forward to collaborating with them in shaping the future of energy and sustainable development in the world’s fastest-growing economy. Their continued support and expertise will be invaluable as we work together to drive progress and innovation in the energy sector.

