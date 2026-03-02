Guyana Festival to return as part of 2026 Diamond Jubilee celebrations

After more than a decade, the Guyana Festival is set to make a powerful comeback as part of the 2026 Diamond Jubilee celebrations, reintroducing a dynamic platform dedicated to celebrating Guyana’s rich cultural heritage.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, recently met with the Guyana Festival committee to discuss preparations for the highly anticipated return of the event.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, meeting with the Guyana Festival committee

The festival, which was last hosted in 2014, is being reintroduced as a key feature of Guyana’s 60th Independence Anniversary observances, bringing together the diverse expressions that define Guyanese identity through art, craft, storytelling, cuisine, live demonstrations, music and dance, all woven into one immersive national experience.

Dancers performing a cultural presentation at the Guyana Festival

Its revival now comes at a time when cultural preservation and national unity are central to the government’s national development agenda, providing a renewed platform for the fusion of the six cultures that shape Guyana’s social fabric.

By placing these traditions side by side, the initiative reinforces a shared national identity while honouring the uniqueness of each heritage group.

At its core, the initiative aims to create space for elders, artisans, performers and culinary artists to pass down authentic Guyanese traditions to the younger generation, safeguarding historical practices that might otherwise fade with time.

A cultural performance by Tassa Group and African drummers.

Beyond its symbolic importance, the festival offers tangible economic opportunities for participants through expanded exposure and increased patronage.

As Guyana continues to position itself on the global stage, the festival enhances destination branding by showcasing the country’s authentic experiences, thereby affording visitors a deeper understanding of Guyana’s rich cultural tapestry.

The reintroduction of the Guyana Festival underscored the government’s commitment to reinforcing Guyana’s reputation as a vibrant, multicultural society grounded in unity and pride, and that cultural preservation remains at the heart of nation-building.