Guyana focusing on key issues including free movement, trade barriers at CARICOM heads meeting

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has outlined several key issues that Guyana will prioritise at the 48th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government, as part of efforts to advance regional integration and economic growth.

The meeting runs from February 19-21 in Bridgetown, Barbados, and will address longstanding concerns including the free movement of people, trade barriers, regional transportation, food and energy security, and upcoming elections across the region.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President Ali said the meeting comes at a critical time globally, amid shifting geopolitical dynamics and evolving trade agreements.

“I believe that it will be an important area for discussion among the heads at the heads of government meetings. This meeting is also looking at the historical issues of the free movement of people and the trade barriers. We have expressed very strong concerns on the slothfulness of the removal of trade barriers,” President Ali said during a live broadcast on Wednesday.

Speaking about trade barriers, the president noted that Guyana’s private sector has raised several concerns about regional restrictions impacting businesses.

“The free movement of people is a substantive matter that will have a lot of attention and clarification as we move towards implementation of the free movement within and among states,” he said.

Discussions will also advance on strengthening the regional transportation system and expanding production capacity.

President Ali noted that the regional private sector has made substantial progress on a formal proposal for enhancing regional transport.

He reaffirmed Guyana’s leadership in advancing the regional agenda and acknowledged setbacks caused by natural disasters in 2024 which affected food production targets.

With multiple elections scheduled in the region this year, President Ali underscored CARICOM’s crucial role in safeguarding democracy.

He pointed to ongoing discussions about Haiti, particularly efforts to support its transition to elections and strengthen international partnerships for the nation’s stability.

Energy security and regional integration will be another major focus, with Guyana collaborating with several CARICOM states to develop an integrated energy plan.

President Ali said the meeting provides an opportunity to address pressing regional matters and to craft a forward-looking agenda.

He said Guyana also plans to highlight its education achievements and will speak about the Guyana Digital School expected to start operating by March 2.

The learning institution will be available for all of CARICOM.

“We will look at the development of a common AI strategy and regulations that we must implement. We will be] looking at ways in which we can ease the bureaucracy and hurdles in conducting business with each other,” he added.

This year’s meeting is themed, ‘Strength in Unity: Forging Caribbean Resilience, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development.’

