Guyana has ‘big role’ to play in creating a new world order – PM Modi

– Parliament urged to put democracy, humanity first

Guyana has a significant role to play in shaping a new global order rooted in inclusivity and sustainable development.

This point was underscored by Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, during a special sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi

The Indian prime minister said that the systems and institutions created after World War II are crumbling, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the 21st century is presenting the world with new and unique challenges.

Prime Minister Modi also acknowledged that the countries of the Global South have suffered immensely in the past while the more developed countries have achieved progress by harming the environment. This imbalance, he stressed, needs to be corrected.

According to the prime minister, this new global order must be grounded on the principles of democracy and humanity. It must be a system in which every country and citizen is equally important, and collective efforts are made to address global challenges like climate change.

He believes that the countries of the Global South, including Guyana, need to speak in one voice and work together to correct these imbalances.

“This is a moment of awakening for the countries of the Global South. This moment is presenting us with an opportunity to work together and to create a new world order. And in this, I see a big role for Guyana and for all of the representatives present here today,” he said.

Members of Parliament and other guests seated at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre for the Special Sitting of the National Assembly

PM Modi stated that these values already underpin global initiatives proposed by India.

“We have never moved forward based on just our self-interest. We have never moved forward with an expansionist vision. We have never tried to get control of resources or to grab resources,” he said.

He added, “I believe that whether it is space or the seas, these should not be zones of conflict, but rather of universal cooperation for the world as well. This is not a time for conflict. This is a time to identify and address reasons that give rise to conflict.”

PM Modi pointed to Guyana’s geographical location, existing global partnerships and its shared values with India that helps leverage the country to become a key player in creating a more equitable society.

The prime minister also views Guyana as a gateway to Latin America and an opportunity to further strengthen the India-CARICOM partnership.

He also highlighted the growing demand for energy in India, and the country’s drive to diversify its energy sources.

“We are also making continuous efforts to ensure that businesses invest more in Guyana. India also has huge youth capital, quality education and a skilled development ecosystem. We would be happy to host as many students as possible from Guyana,” the Indian leader underscored.

Members of Parliament and other guests seated at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre for the Special Sitting of the National Assembly

Acknowledging the significant number of women in Guyana’s national assembly, he stated that this bodes well for the country’s development.

“In the 21st century, women will play a significant role in ensuring global prosperity, and that is why, during its G20 presidency, India chose women-led development as an agenda priority,” he said.

The prime minister first visited Guyana as a private citizen some 24 years ago. PM Modi explained that he was interested in learning about Guyana’s heritage and history. And now, as the Prime Minister, he sees the immense value of the two nation’s shared colonial history and their commitment to upholding democratic values.

Thursday marks the final day of PM Modi’s three-day sojourn in Guyana. Since his arrival late Tuesday evening, the prime minister has held several high-level discussions. He has also been presented with the keys to the city of Georgetown and was last evening bestowed the Order of Excellence, Guyana’s highest national award.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

