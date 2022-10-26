Guyana, PAHO renew strategic note to aid local health sector

Strengthening its ties with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), the Ministry of Health on Tuesday renewed the strategic note, which outlines plans to assist the development of Guyana’s health sector.

Director of PAHO, Dr. Carissa Etienne, and Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

The strategic note is renewed and signed every five years to demonstrate PAHO’s collaboration and commitment to the development of Guyana’s health sector. The note was signed by the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony and Director of PAHO, Dr Carissa Etienne.

Speaking at the signing, Minister Anthony expressed his gratitude for the work PAHO has done in Guyana over the last decade,

“So, the note that we signed today, the strategic note, is very comprehensive, touching almost all aspects of health. Therefore, we are very pleased to be able to sign this note with the director of PAHO and be able to expand the work that they will be doing.”

Signing of the Strategic Note

Some of the areas which will continue to benefit from PAHO’s assistance include:

Technical assistance in disease surveillance and infectious diseases. It has helped with the control of malaria, elimination of neglected infections, and transmission of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), especially from mother to child.

Procurement of vaccines for immunisation, equipment, and other medical resources.

Expansion of the HEARTS in Americas initiative- a national approach to tackle cardiovascular disease.

Technical assistance in the development of health regulations and laws.

Human resource development- the training of more personnel in areas of high demand and scholarship opportunities.

PAHO has also agreed to work in the non-communicable diseases sector which includes cardiovascular diseases, cerebral vascular diseases, hypertension, etc.

Dr Etienne said she is proud of the ambitions Guyana has to renew the health sector and, in her time, remaining as Director of PAHO, will continue to give support.

“Welcome to a new Guyana where there is a strong commitment and lots of dedication to health and wellbeing, that you have aspirations in the beginning, not only as the center of excellence for Guyana, but a centre of excellence in many respects for the rest of the Caribbean and beyond and this is a dream and vision that you have every possibility to realise.”

Officials from the Ministry of Education and the Pan-American Health Organisation

Minister Anthony thanked the director for her commitment and steadfast approach to supporting Guyana.

“Over the last these last 10 years, Dr Etienne has certainly made a big impact. And I think we in the Caribbean benefited tremendously from her leadership because we were able to do a lot of programmes with PAHO. Over the last two years or so, we have had, I would say a very intensive relationship with PAHO in almost every area that we can think of,”

the minister stated. Succeeding Dr Etienne is Dr. Barbosa da Silva Jr., a national of Brazil, whose five-year term will begin on February 1, 2023.

