Guyana Police Force unveils 2027–2031 tech‑driven strategy to boost public safety

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) intends to introduce a new strategic framework for the period 2027 to 2031 to strengthen policing services, law enforcement and public safety across Guyana.

Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, delivering remarks at the opening ceremony of the Annual Inspector Conference 2026

At the opening of the annual Inspector Conference 2026 on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken said the plan is guided by the core pillars of innovation, technology and adaptability, designed to transform the force.

He noted that the strategy aligns with this year’s mandate, “Modern Policing for a Modern Nation”, which focuses on integrating technology, innovation and leadership to improve safety and public trust.

With the $32.6 billion allocated to the force in the 2026 national budget, the GPF plans to expand a wide range of technology-based services.

These include the broadening of e-ticketing using a points-based system, the introduction of electronic case management and e-filing, and the digitisation of police records and citizen reporting platforms.

Other initiatives include predictive policing supported by data analysis and artificial intelligence, enhanced border security through biometric systems and electronic immigration services, and new automotive management and regional dispatch systems.

The commissioner said the force plans to digitise police examinations and promotion tests in partnership with the Guyana Digital School.

It also intends to strengthen forensic capabilities through an internationally recognised laboratory and streamline firearms licensing, including non-lethal options via digital platforms.

He said technology will also be used to support responses to domestic violence and other vulnerable populations, while welfare services such as therapy units, living quarters and daycare facilities will be decentralised across the regions.

“These are not abstract plans. These are operational projects, and your inspectors will be responsible for making this work,” he emphasised.

Members of the Guyana Police Force have started wearing body cameras

Guyana’s top cop spoke of the achievements under the 2022–2026 strategic plan, pointing to a shift towards technology-enabled and intelligence-led policing under the Safe Country framework.

He said the installation of 30 speed cameras and the deployment of a safe road intelligence system led to an increase in e-ticketing from 837 cases in 2024 to 24,793, contributing to a 29 per cent reduction in road accidents.

National infrastructure was also expanded during the same period, with five command centres constructed in Regions Two, Three, Five, Six and Ten, along with the rehabilitation of 83 police facilities.

More than 300 vehicles and marine assets were acquired to boost operational mobility.

He stated that digital transformation was also accelerated with the rollout of 6,685 body cameras, CCTV systems and digital workstations supported by an upgraded 911 system.

Computer centres were established nationwide to expand digital access, while case files are transitioning to fully digital platforms, including at hinterland stations, by the end of 2026.

The commissioner stressed that serious crime had declined by 27 per cent, supported by proactive crime-fighting operations and special prevention programmes. He added that personnel development also remained central to reform efforts.

In 2025, more than 3,500 ranks were promoted through a merit-based system, and over 1966 ranks received scholarships.

The commissioner called upon inspectors to embrace their roles as true ambassadors of the force and help breathe life into the ambitious new strategic plan.