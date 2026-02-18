Guyana pursuing balanced energy transition to power development, protect its environment – PM Phillips 

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Wednesday underscored Guyana’s commitment to a balanced and responsible energy transition, as he addressed participants on day two of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo 2026.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips addressing day two of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo 2026

Speaking at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown, the prime minister said the global energy shift must go beyond replacing one fuel source with another and instead ensure progress is achieved without harming the planet.

“Reliable, affordable and sustainable energy is central to improving infrastructure, expanding economic opportunities and raising the living standards of our people,” he said. “We must grow our economy and protect our environment, and our approach is grounded in that balance.”

The prime minister noted that Guyana’s development path is unique, as the country remains one of the most forested in the world, with more than 85 per cent of its land covered by forests that absorb vast quantities of carbon dioxide and play a critical role in the global fight against climate change.

At the same time, he said, Guyana is a developing country working to modernise its infrastructure and improve the quality of life for its citizens.

The prime minister emphasised that the country’s expanding oil and gas sector is being used as a bridge to a diversified and sustainable energy future, with revenues being invested in education, healthcare, infrastructure and national development.

Through the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, he said, the government is building an energy system that is diverse, resilient and environmentally responsible, with strong emphasis on renewable energy, modernised power infrastructure and climate resilience.

A section of the gathering on day two of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo 2026

PM Phillips reported that since August 2020, more than 186 megawatts of generating capacity have been added to the national grid operated by Guyana Power and Light, alongside upgrades to transmission and distribution networks.

Solar farms have been constructed in several communities, including Bartica and Lethem, while mini-hydropower plants at Moco Moco, Kumu and Kato and dozens of solar mini-grids in hinterland communities have expanded access to electricity.

More than 7,000 solar home systems have also been distributed, benefitting thousands of households in remote areas.

He added that Budget 2026 allocated $119.4 billion to continue implementing the national energy strategy, including the construction of natural gas–fired power plants under the Gas-to-Energy Project, expansion of solar capacity and continued upgrades to the power network.

The first 300 megawatts of natural gas generation are expected to be commissioned later this year, while an additional 100 megawatts of solar power and new mini-grids are planned for hinterland and riverain communities.

Guyana’s energy pathway is guided by responsibility, resilience and sustainability, with policies designed to ensure that development benefits all citizens while preserving the country’s natural heritage.

“Our vision is simple but powerful,” he said. “A future where energy powers progress, forests remain tall, and development uplifts every citizen without compromising the natural heritage that defines us.”

The prime minister urged participants at the conference to work collectively to build energy systems that are cleaner, more inclusive and sustainable, emphasising that the decisions made now will shape the future for generations to come.