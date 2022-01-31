Guyana records decrease in COVID-19 cases – Health Minister 

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, M.P., during Monday’s COVID-19 update said the ministry has recorded a decrease in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

Although the country has recorded 119 cases within the last 24-hours, the minister said less persons tested positive from the number of tests conducted on a daily basis.

Getting vaccinated

“Over the last 24 hours, we would have recorded 119 new cases. This number came down from what it was a couple days ago and what we have noticed is that there has been a downward trend over the last two weeks…so it shows that we have been getting less cases,” the minister said.

Of the 11, 610 active cases across the country, 133 persons are currently hospitalised with 11 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The minister is again encouraging persons to get vaccinated with both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and also to get boosted, as the immunity of a person starts to decreases after the first five months after the second dose.

“After about five to six months, the antibodies in your system starts to wane meaning that it gets lower, and therefore your capacity to fight the COVID-19 disease would drop so you need to get boosted,” Minister Anthony said.

As of Monday, 423, 439 or 82.5 percent of the country’s adult population took the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 312, 874 or 61 percent are fully vaccinated.

With more persons coming forward to maintain a constant immunity, 38, 916 people took their booster doses.

In terms of the 12 to 17 age group, 32, 580 or 44.7 percent received the first dose while 22, 971 0r 31.5 percent took both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccination rate among this age cohort remains low.