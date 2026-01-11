Guyana records historic tourism growth

– Highest Visitor Arrivals Recorded

Guyana’s tourism sector recorded its strongest performance to date in 2025, closing the year with 453,489 visitor arrivals, representing a 22% increase over 2024 and the highest annual total in the country’s history. The results reinforce Guyana’s position as one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations in the Caribbean.

Here’s a breakdown of the recorded figures.

November 2025

Visitor arrivals reached 34,706, representing an 8% increase compared to November 2024. This growth is particularly noteworthy as November is traditionally considered a shoulder period for tourism.

Performance during the month was supported by increased diaspora travel for family reunions and cultural activities, improved airlift capacity, and the adoption of digital booking systems that enhanced travel efficiency. The United States and Caribbean markets remained dominant, while arrivals from Canada and Europe continued to show steady growth.

December 2025

December recorded 47,337 visitor arrivals, a 21% increase over December 2024 and the highest number of visitor arrivals ever recorded in Guyana for the month of December.

This performance was driven by seasonal holiday travel, festive events, expanded regional connectivity, and targeted marketing in both diaspora and leisure markets. While the United States and Caribbean continued to lead source markets, notable growth from Europe and Latin America signalled Guyana’s expanding international appeal.

Record-Breaking Annual Performance

Guyana closed 2025 with a record number of arrivals across all major source markets. The market share distribution for the year was led by the United States (40%) and the Caribbean (33%), followed by Canada (7%), Latin America (7%), Europe (6%), and other markets (7%).

Key contributors to this performance included expanded airline connectivity and competitive fares, strong post-pandemic diaspora demand, successful sports and cultural tourism events, and continued improvements in digital data monitoring systems. Effective collaboration between public- and private-sector stakeholders also played a critical role in strengthening tourism infrastructure and promotion.

Regional Validation from the Caribbean Tourism Organization

As a member of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), Guyana’s 2025 tourism performance was reflected in the organisation’s December 2025 regional tourism report, which benchmarked growth across Caribbean destinations. Between January and October 2025, Guyana recorded a 23.8 % increase in international arrivals, representing the highest growth rate among reporting Caribbean destinations during that period. Sister countries such as Dominica (+16.2%), Trinidad & Tobago (+13.0%), and the Cayman Islands (+2.1%) trailed Guyana’s performance.

When measured against pre-pandemic levels, Guyana achieved a 45.2 % increase in arrivals compared to 2019, placing it among the strongest tourism recoveries within the Caribbean. This placed Guyana ahead of Jamaica (+6.1%), Dominica (+19.1%), and St. Vincent & the Grenadines (+37.4%), underscoring resilience and rapid recovery.

The CTO report also reflected consistent double-digit growth across multiple months in 2025, indicating steady momentum rather than isolated increases: January (+22.8%), February (+16.8%), April (+40.5%), August (+43.9%), September (+36.9%), October (+28.9%).

Further, the CTO explicitly identified Guyana as a leader in growth and recovery, positioning the country as a rising star in Caribbean tourism. While destinations like Cuba (-19.9%) and Jamaica (-2.0%) struggled, Guyana’s performance stood out as a model of resilience and strategic success.

Outlook for 2026

Guyana’s record-breaking tourism growth in 2025 positions the destination for continued expansion in 2026. Building on gains in market diversification and connectivity, the country is expected to strengthen its global eco-tourism brand further and reinforce its role as a regional benchmark for sustainable tourism growth. Based on current trends, visitor arrivals are projected to reach 550,000 by the end of 2026.

Continued investment in airlift, infrastructure, marketing, and digital systems will remain central to maintaining competitiveness and long-term resilience.

