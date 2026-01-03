Guyana secure and prepared – PM Phillips reassures citizens following Maduro’s capture

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has assured residents of Guyana’s bordering communities that the country remains secure and on high alert, following the overnight United States of America (USA) military operations which led to the capture and detention of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

On Saturday, the prime minister led a high-level security engagement involving the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in Region One, as part of the government’s immediate response to the evolving situation in Venezuela.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

“Our foremost concern is ensuring that the instability in Venezuela does not spill over into Guyana. Let me be clear, our Joint Services are on a high state of readiness, deployed across the borders, hinterland and coastline, and are prepared to deal with any eventuality,” Prime Minister Phillips said while speaking on Radio Mabaruma.

He emphasised that the government is acting decisively to maintain national stability and public confidence, particularly in frontier regions.

Accompanying Prime Minister Phillips were the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ravindradat Budhram; Colonel General Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Colonel Kenlloyd Roberts; and the Regional Chairman of Region One, Brentnol Ashley.

The outreach of the prime minister underscores what he described as a whole-of-government and joint-services approach to national security.

Security ranks were formally briefed on the developments that occurred overnight, with clear instructions issued for heightened vigilance, intelligence sharing, and continued joint operations.

The prime minister also reassured residents of Mabaruma and surrounding communities that the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) Government, under the leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, is closely monitoring developments and remains in contact with its regional and international partners.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain calm, vigilant, and to report any unusual activity to the relevant security or community leaders, as Guyana maintains a proactive security posture.