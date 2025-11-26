Guyana sets Caribbean precedent with launch of workplace National Gender Equality and Empowerment Seal

In a historic stride toward advancing workplace equality, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Wednesday launched the National Gender Equality and Empowerment Seal, a landmark initiative aimed at creating safe, inclusive, and equitable work environments across Guyana’s public and private sectors.

The launch, held at the Roraima Duke Lodge, brought together senior government officials, private-sector leaders, and representatives of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

This included Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Hon. Keoma Griffith and Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Hon. Zulfikar Ally and various Permanent Secretaries, members of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Private Sector Commission, Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry and UNFPA.

Guyana now becomes the first country in the Caribbean to receive UNFPA’s support in addressing Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment (PSEAH) through a national workplace certification programme.

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud, underscored that advancing gender equality and ending gender-based violence require unified commitment across all sectors.

She emphasised that the seal goes beyond policy and translates into measurable, actionable standards that organisations must meet.



“This gender seal is not merely a policy; it is an actionable programme where there are measurable indicators. We had to ensure that what we were doing would be tailored to both the public and private sectors, understanding the nuances that differentiate them. But at the same time, keeping the essence of the programme that would make every workplace a safe space,” the Minister explained.



She went on to say, “We have taken a mega step today because we have managed to bring together two critical driving forces in our country- the private and public sectors.”

Meanwhile, the Minister stressed the need for meaningful engagement with individuals, acknowledging the diverse experiences of women, men, and boys.

“We need to have our boys equally walk this path, too. When we speak of empowerment, and they hear it [empowerment], they should not only hear females. So, this is an extraordinarily powerful moment. And as we embark on this journey, it will change the way we assess ourselves,” the Human Services Minister noted.

Minister Persaud further urged all participating sectors to embrace the seal with seriousness, consistency, and genuine commitment, noting that workplace transformation cannot occur without continuous effort.

Turning to the broader issue of violence in Guyana, the Minister cautioned against placing responsibility solely on any one agency or group. She called instead for a unified national approach.

“There is an expectation that the responsibility is entrusted to a particular agency or specific people. I want to say no. It cannot and must not be seen as this. It requires us to re-educate, re-imagine, and re-dedicate ourselves. We need to work in unity to counter violence,” Minister Persaud affirmed.

The National Gender Equality and Empowerment Seal marks a major step in Guyana’s ongoing efforts to promote dignity, safety, and equal opportunity for all, and positions the country as a regional leader in workplace gender justice.