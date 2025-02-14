Guyana, US discussing migration matters but not deportees – President Ali

Guyana is engaging the United States on migration matters and potential areas of collaboration, but there have been no discussions on accepting deportees from third countries.

Speaking to the media on Friday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said ongoing discussions focus on key details such as flights and the movement of people.

In light of US President Donald Trump’s massive crackdown on illegal migrants, there have been mounting concerns about the mass deportations from a range of countries, including Guyana.

Reporters cited a recent report suggesting that the US government is mulling a plan to send third-country deportees to Guyana as part of this crackdown.

However, President Ali assured those present that no such plan was discussed.

“What we are discussing is our partnership with the US and as the US unfolds its programmes and plans, wherever Guyana can be of support, we have expressed our support. But nothing about prisons and having deportees here,” he clarified.

The head of state reiterated that the US is a strong partner and the lines of communication between the two countries remain open on a range of issues.

President Ali recently engaged with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on similar matters.

According to the US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, the conversation focused on addressing “the crisis of illegal migration and agreed to jointly address this regional imperative and challenge.”

The statement added that the secretary affirmed the United States’ steadfast support of Guyana’s territorial integrity in the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela.

At a recent press conference, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo assured the reporters that Guyanese who resided illegally in the US and were deported would not be refused entry into Guyana.

He reminded the reporters that the government has always welcomed people to its shores, and Guyanese who have to return will have the same privilege afforded to them.

