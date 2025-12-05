Guyana welcomes first double-ended vessel to serve Parika-Supenaam route

─new vessel expected to serve over 300 passengers daily

Guyana’s first modern double-ended ferry has arrived and is poised to enhance travel between Parika and Supenaam.

The MV ARIS IV arrived at the Demerara Sugar Terminal on Thursday evening after sailing from Piraeus, Greece.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, inspecting the new MV ARIS IV to ply the Parika-Supenaam route

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill described the vessel as the fulfilment of a commitment made by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali that will expand and modernise the country’s transportation sector.

“This ship is a commitment that was made to the people of Guyana by His Excellency, the President, to improve transit and movement of goods and services between Regions Two and Three… this is big for Guyana, big for Guyana in terms of tourism,” he emphasised.

The ferry, once operational, is expected to ease long-standing congestion, especially during the Christmas season.

New MV ARIS IV

It will also increase the daily commute as the vessel can accommodate 81 cars or 19 large European-type trucks, along with more than 300 passengers.

It travels at 10 knots and is equipped with air-conditioned crew quarters, restrooms, a bar and new seating areas.

“The Guyanese people are able at this time to be ready for the Christmas season in terms of travel in our waterways, in the air and on land, that their woes of waiting for the next ferry because of an inadequate amount of space are being resolved, and that is what we do as a government. We try to make sure that we meet the needs of our people and to ensure that their interest is served,” Minister Edghill stated.

He further noted that the vessel, which is five years old, is “practically brand new” compared with most of the existing fleet.

New MV ARIS IV

Apart from the MV MA Lisha, delivered two years ago, many vessels serving the route are between 20 and 40 years old.

The minister also highlighted the role of the Maritime Administration (MARAD) Director General, Steven Thomas, in ensuring the procurement, shipment and delivery of the vessel to the people of Guyana.

He added that the arrival of the vessel aligns with the government’s wider efforts to modernise the Transport and Harbours Department and upgrade Parika Stelling into a modern port facility.

Moreover, Minister Edghill announced that a second vessel from Greece is expected to arrive to serve the Region One route.