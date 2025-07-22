Guyana’s infrastructural landscape is rapidly advancing

Guyana’s infrastructural landscape is undergoing unprecedented transformation, with accessibility, quality, safety and public well-being at the core of the PPP/C government’s agenda.

Mirroring the country’s economic boom, this scale of infrastructure development driven by the visionary leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his administration is visible across every region and community.

The progress involves building new roads, highways, bridges, ports, and airports, improving connectivity, boosting the economy, and providing access to regional and global markets.

Among the landmark projects completed are:

Ogle to Eccles Highway

Mandela to Eccles Highway

Eccles to Great Diamond Highway (Heroes Highway)

Schoonord to Crane four-lane Highway

Expansion of Cemetery Road into four lanes

Infrastructural upgrade at Conversation Tree

As a result of these developments, the construction sector recorded a 20 per cent growth in 2024, and this figure continues to rise amid the ongoing rollout of major national infrastructure projects.

An artist’s impression of what the New Demerara River Bridge will look like

Another wave of transformative works is already underway, which includes the New Demerara River Bridge, the four-lane highway from Palmyra to Moleson Creek, the Soesdyke to Linden Highway, and the new Wismar-Mackenzie Bridge, among others.

Collectively, these projects have created a domino effect across the country by cutting travel time in half, lowering transportation costs, improving trade logistics, stimulating employment, attracting investments, and giving rise to new residential and commercial zones.

The expansion has also unlocked new points of entry and exits, further driving up land value.

A section of the Heroes Highway

The boom in infrastructure has created significant employment opportunities, particularly for small contractors through fixed-rate contracts.

This initiative by the PPP/C administration allows for 25 per cent of contracts to be assigned to small contractors.

Since its inception, the government awarded billions of dollars in fixed-rate contracts to thousands of small and emerging contractors countrywide.

These fixed-price contracts form the backbone of the government’s push for inclusive development.

By setting costs from the inception, contractors are shielded from price volatility, enabling them to focus on timely and quality delivery without financial restraints and unpredictable market shifts.

The model is designed to support community development and comes with one stipulation – contractors must hire workers from within the community, ensuring money flows back into local economies.

In areas such as Linden, Kwakwani, Ituni and Berbice, the system has triggered a surge in entrepreneurship. Countless small contractors have leveraged the opportunity to build their own homes, start businesses, secure steady incomes, and improve their overall livelihoods.