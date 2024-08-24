Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali Meets with Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri to Discuss Basketball Development Initiatives

Toronto, Ontario – [August 24, 2024] – His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, met with Masai Ujiri OC, Vice Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors and Co-Founder of Giants of Africa, at the OVO Athletic Centre, the team’s state-of-the-art training facility.

During the meeting, President Ali and Mr. Ujiri explored avenues through which the 2019 NBA champions can support the growth of basketball in Guyana. Key areas of focus included the development of sports facilities, the organization of coaching clinics, women in sports, talent identification programs, youth empowerment through sports and the promotion of grassroots basketball initiatives in the country.

Recognizing the popularity of the Raptors in the Caribbean, both leaders also delved into a broader initiative aimed at boosting basketball across the region, leveraging the expertise and experience of the Raptors and Giants of Africa to inspire and nurture young talent.

