‘Guyanese products must be in every regional supermarket’ – President Ali tells ANSA McAL

With the government pouring significant investments into Guyana’s agriculture sector, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali challenged Trinidad and Tobago-based company, ANSA McCAL, to promote Guyanese products in the wider region, using the advantage of its “greatest distribution footprint.”

The head of state made the remarks when he joined ANSA McCAL’s chairman, Anthony Sabga, and other dignitaries for the sod-turning ceremony of the state-of-the-art Chateau Margot Mall along the East Coast corridor, on Friday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaks at the sod-turning event of the new Chateau Margot Mall

He challenged the Trinidadian company to work with the Guyana Marketing Corporation to develop a strategy that would allow locally made products to be sold in regional supermarkets.

Importantly, the president urged the company to eliminate barriers preventing Guyanese goods from reaching markets, including Trinidad and Tobago.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Chairman of the ANSA McAL Group, Anthony Sabga

“I have a duty and responsibility as president to look out for every Guyanese,” he said, “And I am disappointed every time I go and Guyanese products are not on the shelf.

President Ali emphasised his passion for this issue, stating that the government has made it easier to do business in Guyana and deserves the same in return.

“Let us work with you. [The] Guyana Marketing Corporation would consolidate. If we have to start with one or two containers, we will consolidate the containers. But let the small man get a chance to breathe and grow and build,” he stressed.

According to the president, Guyana is producing honey on a wide scale, and this is one product that must be distributed for sale in other countries.

“We want ANSA McAL to use our honey in your processing. Use our honey in your value creation. Every single supermarket must have our footprint.”

Sabga embraced the challenge and suggested a collaboration to help local businesses.

According to him, the company and local players can work together, “whether at a farmers’ market, a volleyball or basketball court, and maybe booths where indigenous people can showcase their products.”

The chairman commended President Ali’s leadership in this regard, stating that Guyana is heading in the right direction.

“When a country prospers, everyone prospers,” Sabga said.

Also attending the ceremony were the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and the Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues.