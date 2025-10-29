Guyanese to apply for passports online by year-end

Guyanese will be able to apply for passports online before the end of the year, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond confirmed on Wednesday.

Appearing on the ‘Starting Point’ podcast, Minister Walrond said that despite earlier setbacks, the government remains on track to meet its deadline.

The new digital service launched by the government aims to eliminate the long queues that have plagued the passport office for years, consequently making the process faster, hassle-free and more convenient.

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond navigates the platform along with immigration staff

“We [the government] have gone a long way with the contractor in terms of digitising the biometric system. This has already started in the passport office, but where the service is fully online, that is going to be by the end of the year,” she explained.

Additionally, the system will also enable applicants to book appointments online and access services closer to home, as the government continues to decentralise operations countrywide.

In support of this effort, new service centres are being established in every region, where citizens will be able to access passport facilities and a wide range of government services under one roof.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the online passport portal is part of a larger plan, which aims to digitalise all government services by the second quarter of 2026, creating a more transparent, efficient, and citizen-focused system.