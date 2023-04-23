Healthcare Call Centre to be operational in 2023

The Guyana Office for Investment, the Investment Agency of the Government of Guyana, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding which will see a Healthcare Call Centre being operational in Guyana this year.

This is a direct result of the recent visit to India, by His Excellency, Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, in February of this year, joined by Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer of Guyana and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment. These meetings were facilitated by Dr. K.J Srinivasa, High Commissioner of India to Guyana.

Decipher Health Records Inc., headquartered in Bengaluru (India), provides offshore back-office services to medical doctors in the United States of America. Founded in the year 2000, Decipher has been providing real-time scribing, revenue cycle management services and allied transcription services. In India, Decipher operates out of 4 cities, employing over 750 people, to render these services. All of Decipher’s facilities are HIPAA-compliant, with state-of-the-art technology.

Dr. Ramsaroop indicated that His Excellency had made the Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Sector a priority, given Guyana’s qualifications of NearShore to the Americas, Time Zone, and a young educated population, in addition, the commitment by the PPP/C led Government to add thousands of new jobs to the industry. We estimate this Industry to sustain a minimum of 15,000 jobs across Guyana by 2025.

“We are building four new Call Centre shells in Essequibo and Berbice, in addition to refurbishing the Enmore and Tuschen Call Centres. We are also pleased that the Call Centre in Linden, Region 10 that was signed with Midas is functioning and young Guyanese have access to jobs that were terminated by the last Government” Ramsaroop said.

Decipher Health Records is visiting possible locations and working through the implementation stage for the establishment of the Call Centre. Its target once fully operational is 300 Seats.

Dr. Ramsaroop further stated that “This signing is an indication of the Government of Guyana initiatives to create employment throughout the country and facilitate the rapid expansion of economic activities countrywide to boost the economy and support the diversification of the non-oil sector.”

