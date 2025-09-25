Heritage Games kick off, Minister Ramson urges youth to embrace opportunities, development

The highlight of Amerindian Heritage Month is the Heritage Games. It kicked off at the Everest Cricket Ground in Georgetown on Wednesday evening, bringing 800 athletes from all ten administrative regions to compete in football, cricket, archery, volleyball, swimming, and athletics.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, joined the athletes for the grand opening ceremony.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr delivers the feature address

Minister Ramson delivered the feature address, reminding the competitors that their participation is not only about individual achievement but also about inspiring their communities.

“Where you are today, others in your community can be tomorrow. And where you are today, you can rise to national leadership,” he said.

Minister Ramson affirmed the government’s strong support for youth inclusion, noting that within the last five years, the ministry has invested $814 million into upgrading community grounds, “just so that you can have improved facilities moving forward.”

Heritage Games kick off

Beyond sports, athletes and their communities can expect new opportunities through scholarships, training programmes, enhanced education, expanded internet access, and improved health facilities.

“You may be in many instances and in many circumstances far away from the capital, but that being further away doesn’t mean that you must be further away from development,” the minister said, underscoring that fostering Amerindian advancement in sports aligns with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s One Guyana vision.

Heritage Games kick off on Wednesday

Newly appointed Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek, described the games as an important platform that allows young men and women to showcase their talents in the various sporting disciplines.

“As an athlete myself, having once represented Region One in these very games, I understand the excitement and pride that comes with this event,” she said. “It shines a spotlight on our young Indigenous athletes and continues to open doors for representation at higher levels.”

Minister Browne assured athletes that youth inclusion and empowerment remain a top priority for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government.

Athletes were reminded that the games are an opportunity to showcase their skills while fostering unity and healthy competition.

“These games are about much more than competition. They reflect our commitment to youth development, culture, and national unity. I wish all athletes success and may the best team prevail,” she said.

The games will be held from September 24 to September 28 and will culminate in a grand football championship featuring both male and female teams.

Heritage Games kick off Heritage Games kick off Heritage Games kick off