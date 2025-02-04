House approves 2025 funds for constitutional agencies

The Committee of Supply approved the 2025 budgetary allocations for several constitutional agencies during the consideration of expenditure estimates in the National Assembly on Monday.

The Parliament Office was granted $2.1 billion, with $55 million allocated for furniture and equipment and $76.2 million for building rental and maintenance.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira and team during the budget estimates

Defending the Parliament Office’s budget, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira explained that hosting 20 parliamentary sittings at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) costs approximately $9 million.

The Opposition questioned why parliament is held at the ACCC instead of the Public Buildings on Brickdam, given that the Youth Parliament and other meetings are conducted there.

In response, the minister said, “We still have COVID around us. And we are still expected to carry out certain sanitary [precautions] and that the chambers have used the opportunity to do a lot of repairs in the meantime while we are not in the way.”

She continued, “At this point, I am not aware of any change in the policy to continue here at the [Conference] Centre until a future date. I am not aware when that would happen.”

Minister Teixeira noted that the Office of the Leader of the Opposition’s budget remains unchanged at $32.5 million.

She added that while wages and salaries for the Leader of the Opposition remain the same, they reflect the 10 per cent increase, covering National Insurance Scheme (NIS) contributions, gratuity, vacation allowance, fuel, janitorial services, refreshments, telephone, water, internet, and other supplies.

Minister Teixeira also pointed out that with the office’s seemingly constant closure, correspondences must now be sent to Congress Place, Sophia.

“But rent is being paid for this building of $400,000 per month…I raised that to ask you that if you have an office, can it be functional just to make it easier for us who have to interact with the Leader of the Opposition?” she countered.

A total of $1.6 billion was approved for the Audit Office of Guyana (AOG), while the Public and Police Service Commissions received $240.6 million, with $9.9 million allocated for equipment and furniture.

The sum of $201.9 million was approved for the Teaching Service Commission (TSC).

Funding for several other bodies was also approved, as outlined below.

Constitutional bodies Funds Approved Supreme Court of Judicature $5.8 billion Office of the Ombudsman $72 million Public Service Appellate Tribunal $77.8 million Ethnic Relations Commission $335.4 million Judicial Service Commission $30.6 million Rights Commissions of Guyana $198.9 million Public Procurement Commission $275.8 million Public Prosecutions $637.5 million

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

