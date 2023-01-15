House lot identification commences at new Cummings Lodge scheme

Persons who were allocated house lots at the Cummings Lodge Housing Development in Greater Georgetown have begun accessing their lands to commence construction of their homes.

A couple after identifying their house lot in Cummings Lodge

On Friday last, 30 moderate-income allottees identified their lands and stamped their name post, according to the Ministry of Housing and Water. This exercise was led by the surveys unit of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA).

The excited landowners expressed their satisfaction with the process.

Allottee, Phillip Khan stated that he has been renting for some years now, and having his own land now puts him in a position to provide better shelter for his family.

A family after identifying their house lot in Cummings lodge

“I proud about the land that I got because I go through so many tribulations in life,” Mr. Khan said. He added, “I am planning to build a house on it because I am fed up with paying rent and being insulted.”

Another landowner, Wynton Daniels said, “I can finally say I’m at ease. This is mine [and] this is something that I will be able to pass on to my generations.” Daniels also highlighted plans to begin construction as soon as possible.

The exercise was in line with a recent commitment made by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal when he visited the area to inspect ongoing infrastructural works. The works which include road networks, bridges, culvert and land clearing are being done to the tune of approximately $1.4 billion.

Several moderate and middle-income homes are also under construction in the area as part of the government’s turn-key housing initiative. A number of the two-bedroom elevated units have been completed and persons have begun to occupy their homes.

The new Cummings Lodge Housing Development starts from Sophia, Greater Georgetown and ends in the vicinity of Eccles, East Bank Demerara. The new development will unlock a commercial and medical zone as part of the PPP/C Government’s strategy to create wholesome communities as part of its National Housing Programme.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

