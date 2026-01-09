Housing sector building on massive record already set

Hundreds of Guyanese families are expected to move closer to home ownership, as the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government prepares to advance housing priorities outlined in its 2025–2030 manifesto, building on strong delivery during its previous term in office.

The manifesto commits to supporting the construction of 40,000 new homes over the next five years. That translates into approximately 8,000 homes per year, with a focus on affordability, speed of delivery, and improved living standards.

Construction of housing units in the Homestead programme is underway

This comes after the government exceeded its housing commitments in allocating over 53,000 house lots nationwide in its last term: 2020-2025, reopening dormant schemes, and restoring public confidence in the housing programme.

Looking forward, Budget 2026 is set to kickstart continued development across the country.

Serviced land and faster access to homeownership

Resources will be allocated towards the acquisition, development, and servicing of new housing areas, ensuring that house lots are delivered with advanced infrastructure like roads, drainage, electricity, and water. Interventions are ongoing to reduce housing backlogs, accelerate application processing, and shorten waiting times for families seeking land and titles.

The development of new housing development

Affordable homes for low and middle-income families

The PPP/C has committed to expanding core housing programmes and construction subsidies, particularly for low-income earners and first-time homeowners. Budget 2026 is therefore likely to strengthen financial support mechanisms that reduce upfront construction costs and make home ownership more attainable for working families and young professionals.

Stronger, safer communities

Beyond housing units, the manifesto emphasises the creation of liveable communities. Allocations will be directed to installing street lighting and security cameras, building recreational facilities, and community centres. These investments aim to improve safety, social cohesion, and quality of life.

From left: Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vikash Ramkissoon; resident of Greenwich Park, Dulari Seelochan; President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali; resident of Greenwich Park, Indar, and Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn

Land titling and financial security

With thousands of titles already distributed in the last term, the government plans to continue expanding land titling and regularisation programmes, allowing homeowners to access financing, build equity, and pass assets on to future generations.

On Friday, January 9, some 125 residents of Cotton Tree Village in Region Five received their certificates of title, an initiative that empowers Guyanese through the security of tenure.

The PPP/C’s 2025-2030 manifesto shows that Budget 2026 will build on successful housing programs, making the targets realistic and achievable for the new term.