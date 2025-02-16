Human services ministry combating mental health through collaborations

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security continues to lead efforts in assisting homeless individuals with mental health challenges.

The undertaking is done through ongoing collaborations between the Ministry of Health’s Mental Health Unit and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Minister of Human Services and social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud addresses reporters during a press conference

During a press conference at the National Communications Network (NCN) on Saturday, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud said her ministry has a response team in place to address this issue.

The team goes out at least twice per week to ensure these persons are picked up from the streets. This exercise is done by the human services ministry and the GPF.

“They’re placed at the Night Shelter. If they have mental health challenges, they’re worked on through the Mental Health Unit, and that falls under the Ministry of Health. Sometimes we go beyond that to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation….We have a very effective partnership,” Minister Persaud stated.

The Night Shelter which is operated by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security offers temporary accommodation and care for individuals who are homeless and indigent.

“What I want to make very clear, the Night Shelter, while it falls under the Ministry of Human Services, it is not a prison, we cannot force people to stay. We give them care and accommodation and food. Sometimes people stay for a long time and sometimes people leave and return. We have this fluid situation that exists,” the minister pointed out.

She lauded programmes that the Ministry of Health has implemented to tackle mental health including providing training and internal capacity building.

