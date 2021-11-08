Human Services Ministry taking collaborative approach to tackle mental health, homelessness

In an effort to mitigate incidences of mental health and homelessness in Guyana, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is collaborating with a number of agencies.

Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud said her ministry has been liaising with Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, to address the issues.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud.

“I was in conversation with the commissioner and assistant commissioner of police and the Minister of Home Affairs, looking at ways in which we can tackle this because this is a problem for many persons who are on the streets and we do want to ensure that people who are living with mental health illnesses, not only get the treatment but are off the streets as well. And We looked at what the law has given the power of all of the entities to do and there is need for a strategic plan going forward.”

Minister Persaud said persons seeking refuge at government night shelters, have been reaching out to persons still on the streets to also utilise the shelters.

“We would’ve had a campaign where those persons at the night shelter would have been going across the Georgetown city, meeting with people on the streets to try to get them to stay at the night shelter,” Dr. Persaud said.

The temporary facility is currently being expanded to facilitate more persons.

Following the expansion, Minister Persaud intends to install a soup kitchen, which will provide hot meals for vulnerable persons.

Homeless elderly persons are also placed in the Palms Geriatric Home, at Brickdam.

Meanwhile the ministry has plans to combat drug addiction in the country by utilising the Hugo Chavez Centre, located at Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice.

Minister Persaud said the facility will be prioritised by the ministry in the coming year.