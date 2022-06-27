Hururu Shelter established

Hururu, Guyana – The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has set up a third shelter in Region 10. The temporary housing, situated in the village of Hururu, should accommodate approximately 25 families. The families are relocating due to significant flooding in their community.

Other shelters are established at Kwakwani and Aroaima in the Region. There is a total of 52 persons occupying the three shelters, while more families are expected to arrive over the next 24 hours. The Commission and other relevant Government Agencies are closely monitoring all Administrative Regions as the rainy season persists.

Residents are advised to take all necessary precautions and to report any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

