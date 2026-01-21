Hyde Park Zoo poised to become flagship destination in Guyana’s tourism landscape

The Hyde Park Zoological and Tropical Garden in Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, is set to be officially commissioned on March 3, coinciding with World Wildlife Day, marking a major milestone in Guyana’s expanding tourism sector.

The announcement comes after a preliminary assessment conducted on Monday by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, and Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Kamrul Baksh.

The visit underscores the growing national significance of the facility, which is positioning itself as a flagship attraction within Guyana’s tourism landscape.

Hyde Park operates to international standards, enabling responsible animal exchanges and conservation-focused breeding programmes aimed at protecting endangered species and supporting their long-term survival and reintroduction into the wild.

Minister Rodrigues reaffirmed the government’s support during the assessment, noting that a dedicated Product Development Team will work closely with the Hyde Park team to further enhance the visitor experience.

Director of the Zoological and Tropical Garden, Sasha Lall, said preparations are in their final stages ahead of the March 3 opening. “We are hoping to open on World Wildlife Day, especially because we want to bring in some of the foreign species the public has been waiting for,” she said, adding that a brief delay is possible depending on the arrival of some animals.

According to Lall, Hyde Park is closely aligned with Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), introduced in 2009 by then-President Bharrat Jagdeo. “Our project focuses on preserving existing forest cover, promoting non-deforesting activities, replanting trees, and implementing environmentally responsible practices that combat climate change,” she explained.

Hyde Park aims to set a new benchmark in wildlife tourism, blending expansive, free-roaming habitats with world-class animal care, while placing Guyana on the map as a leader in sustainable tourism.

It will serve as a cornerstone for responsible tourism, giving visitors an opportunity to see wildlife thrive in protected, natural settings.